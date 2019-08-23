Saaho: Ahead of Saaho's much-anticipated release on August 30, Prabhas's trainer Laxman Reddy has spilled the beans on the superstar's workout routine and diet. He has also revealed that Prabhas had to lose about 10 kg for Saaho.

Saaho: After a critical and commercially acclaimed performance in Baahubali, South superstar Prabhas is all set to return in an action-packed avatar with Saaho. Touted as one of the biggest releases of 2019, Saaho promises a seat gripping action thriller mounted on a huge budget, talented star cast and foot-tapping music. As exciting as it sounds, the prep for Saaho was equally sweat-breaking for Prabhas, who had to lose about 10 kg for the film.

Ahead of the much-anticipated release, Prabhas’s trainer Laxman Reddy has opened up to a news portal about the superstar’s weight loss journey. He said that training is a stress-buster for Prabhas and he genuinely enjoys it. Despite wrapping up filming at 12 am after intense action sequences, Prabhas would not miss his workout session.

Sharing an insight into his training and diet, Laxman said that Prabhas’s cardio would include swimming, cycling or playing volleyball. They play volleyball together since Prabhas loves the sport and Laxman himself is also a national-level volleyball player. When they couldn’t find a gym, they would train in normal rooms with dumbells, weights, and resistance bands. On days when they did not even have the gears, they would do 100 squats and walking lunges for an hour. Prabhas’s diet included rice, bread, egg whites, chicken, lots of fats and nuts.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on August 30, Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar among others. Produced on an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore, Saaho will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

