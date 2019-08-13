Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for the release of his upcoming film Saaho. Recently, during the trailer launch, Prabhas gave an epic response on being compared with Khans of Bollywood.

Saaho: Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are currently gearing up for the much-awaited film Saaho. The film is produced on the budget of Rs 300 crore and will hit the silver screens on August 30. Some days back, the makers of the film revealed the trailer, which created a buzz on the Internet. Recently, the lead star Prabhas was asked about Khans of the industry. On which he replied that its wrong to get compared with Khans, as they have been serving the industry from decades. Saaho will be the second film of Prabhas and he worked on this project for two years. Prabhas has a massive fan base and this comment proves him to be the most celebrated actors of the industry.

Talking about the trailer, Prabhas appears in a fierce look as a detective who has a flawless record of achieving anything to perform his job of tracking criminals. Further, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor adds up by appearing in the role of a cop for the first time. Starting from performing daredevil stunts to tracking out criminals, Shraddha Kapoor looks breathtaking as a cop.

Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Mandira Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Evelyn Sharma, Supreeth, Chunky Pandey and Arun Vijay in supporting roles. The film is helmed by Sujeeth and is bankrolled by Tseries and UV Creations. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the screens on August 15 with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s film Batla House but to avoid the clash, the makers shifted the release date.

Here is the trailer–

Moreover, to give Saaho a solo release, Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari also postponed the release date of his film from August 30 to September 6. Currently, the lead actors are on a five-city tour for the trailer launch. The tour includes cities like–Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Bangalore.

