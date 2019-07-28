Saaho: Here's what all Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer took to create a city like Gotham: If you found the newly-released teaser of Saaho intriguing then you must need to scroll down what all it took for the makers of the film to finally create a fictional city like Gotham. Read on.

Saaho: Here’s what all Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer took to create a city like Gotham: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho has been grabbing headlines ever since the trailers of the film was dropped by the makers. It won’t be wrong to call the film a visual extravaganza because undoubtedly the audiences have already witnessed the film will bring the never-seen-before experience with it. The film is one of the most expensive Indian films so far. Director Sujeeth has worked on every minute detail of the film to present his vision of a larger-than-life world. It took over two years for the director to finally come up with his work and it is indeed a masterpiece.

Production designer Saby Cyril has helped Sujeeth to create the universe imagined by Sujeeth for Saaho. Saby took 8 trips to Abu Dhabi before getting on to design a fictional city for Saaho. Prabhas was also keen to work with Cyril as he had also worked with him during Baahubali. Inspired by creators of Gotham city in batman series, Cyril and the Sujeeth designed a city for Saaho, modelled on Abu Dhabi. The duo also picked up a team of 300 artists for the project.

The fictional city seen in the film was designed with the skyline of the UAE capital serving as the blueprint. The VFX team headed by Cyril invested their skills and knowledge to finally come up with the masterpiece. Reports said that only the production of the film has cost Rs 65 crore. The film was shot in three languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

