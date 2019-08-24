Saaho: Tollywood actor Prabhas has confirmed that he prefers to sleep a day before the release of his film. On The Kapil Sharma Show, Prabhas recently confirmed that he does try to sleep a lot but is unable to do so because of tension and stress.

Saaho: The excitement for Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is on an all-time high. With seat gripping action sequences, stunning chemistry between lead stars and chartbuster music, Saaho promises to offer a visual spectacle to the audience. Amid the sky-rocketing buzz around the film, it is natural for Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor to have anxiety pangs and nervousness. On their latest appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma asked the leading duo to comment on some of the rumours related to them.

When Kapil Sharma asked Prabhas if he prefers to sleep a day before the release of his film, he said that he does try to sleep a lot but fails to do so because of tension and stress. He jokingly added that the rumour is almost right. Shraddha Kapoor also confirmed the rumour that she suffers from an indigestion issue ahead of a film release.

Speaking about doing Saaho after Baahubali, Prabhas recently told a news agency that since Baahubali was such a big hit, there is a lot of pressure. It scares him. He added that he could not sleep for many days because of the stress. On signing more films, Prabhas said that he has been slow for the last six years but it has been rewarding. He wants to do at least one film a year now.

Directed by Sudeep and bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T Series, Saaho is an action thriller co-starring Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi and Mahesh Manjrekar. The much-anticipated film will hit the silver screens on August 30.

