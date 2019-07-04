Saaho: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has shot a special song for the upcoming film Saaho alongside Prabhas. The song is sung by Badshah and was shot in Austria for three days. According to reports, Prabhas and Shraddha have also shot a romantic song in Innsbruck and Tirol.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho is making all the right buzz ever since the film has been announced. Mounted on a grand scale, Saaho has managed to raise excitement among the fans with gripping teasers and exciting posters. Apart from the action sequence and chemistry between Prabhas and Shraddha, the fans now have one more reason to be excited about the film.

According to the latest buzz, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in a special dance number in Saaho. She shot the song with Prabhas for three days in Austria. Additionally, the fun song has been sung by Badshah. Jacqueline completed the schedule on Tuesday. Reports also say that a romantic song featuring Prabhas and Shraddha has also been shot as Innsbruck and Tirol at a lavish scale. The romantic track has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Previously, Jacqueline Fernandez has also done a special dance number for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s film Baaghi 2. A remake of Madhuri Dixit’s hit song Ek Do Teen, the song garnered mixed reviews but Jacqueline sizzled the screens with her stunning dance moves. Thus, it will be fun to watch what surprises the makers have in store for the fans.

Helmed by Sujeeth and bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T-Series, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Along with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi and many more. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on the occasion of Independence Day, i.e August 15, 2019.

