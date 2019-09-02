Saaho, Kabir Singh's toxic masculinity: Why not the same hate for Prabhas's Saaho as Kabir Singh? While the misogyny in Saaho is not apparent as Kabir Singh but it does not mean that it does not exist.

Rather than moving ahead with the changing times, it seems like we are regressing day by day when it comes to portrayal of women in mainstream Indian cinema. Just when we were recovering from Kabir Singh mania propagating a flawed perception of romantic relationships and toxic masculinity, we have another film on the block that treats its female characters no better. Yes, we are talking about Baahubali fame Prabhas’s latest flick Saaho that is breaking records left, right and centre at the box office.

In the buzz for a pan India release in multiple languages, Saaho is made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore. Just within its opening week, Saaho has already managed to inch closer to Rs 300 crore mark. When a film does this kind of business, it is natural for us to ponder over the broader theme and message underlined in the film. Saaho has 4 female characters played by Shraddha Kapoor, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Let’s go through the portrayal of each of them. Shall we?

Shraddha Kapoor: Essaying the role of Amritha Nair, Shraddha Kapoor is introduced as a tough nut to crack police officer. But, after she is admitted into Prabhas’s team of undercover agents on the basis of her looks (not her merit), she finds herself falling for him. After all, when Prabhas asks her on-screen lady love about what is a beautiful woman like her doing in police force, it is not sexual harrassment at work place. Instead of giving important inputs, her character is shown dumb, irresponsible and the one who need to be saved by Prabhas instead.

One particular scene is where Prabhas, Shraddha and their team go to a club to arrest the man responsible behind several thefts in the city. Soon after entering the club, Amritha downs 4 shots and stars dancing on Psycho Saiyaan as our man in question oogles at her standing by the bar.

Mandira Bedi and Evelyn Sharma: Even though the two ladies hold important positions in the narrative, they don’t add value to the story. While Mandira Bedi’s character Kalki panics on being attacked in a bullet-proof car and calls another male character for help despite being their legal advisor, Evelyn Sharma makes a blink and miss appearance.

Jacqueline Fernandez: Here the Bollywood diva comes on-screen for 3 minutes to add glitz and glamour. Surrounded by bikini-clad women, Jacqueline showcases her dance moves in scintallating outfits as she pleases Bad Boy Prabhas trying to be his bad girl.

While this is the lowest Indian film industry can get, Saaho is not the only film in question and will not be, until the filmmakers recognise their responsibility and view women as more than love interest, side-kicks or item girls. Particularly in the post Me-Too era, characters like Preethi and Amritha from films like Kabir Singh and Saaho are the biggest letdowns. When women across the world are finally finding courage and support to break silence against their oppressors, their silence on the 70mm screen is deafening and dissapointing.

