Saaho: Dobaara ator Lisa Ray accused the filmmakers of Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor Starrer for copying the artwork of a Bangluru artist in one of the posters of a song titled Baby Won't You Tell Me. Saaho was released in theatres yesterday.

Actor Lisa Ray accused makers of Saaho of plagiarism. Lisa took to Instagram on Friday and shared the copied artwork which filmmakers have used for the song Baby Won’t You Tell Me. In her post, she mentioned the artwork has been copied from contemporary artist Shilo Shiv Suleman.

The photo shared by Lisa shows the original artwork and copied poster featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in it. As per her, people should come together and support the artist. Saaho is a big-budget film an have their original creations instead of copying someone’s hard work. She also said the production did not contact the artist and asked him to use his artwork in one of the posters.

Dobaara actor said, producers of Saaho no right to use the artwork. Now they have to be accountable for their dishonorable action. She also added, Hindi film industry take inspirations from others but ant copy someones work, its plagiarism. However, makers of Saaho have not reacted to any of accusations till now and no official statement has been made from their side.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho was released in the theatres yesterday. The movie has been made on a budget of Rs 350 crore and has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action thriller has got mixed reviews from fans and couldn’t to make up to the high expectations.

