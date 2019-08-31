Actor Lisa Ray accused makers of Saaho of plagiarism. Lisa took to Instagram on Friday and shared the copied artwork which filmmakers have used for the song Baby Won’t You Tell Me. In her post, she mentioned the artwork has been copied from contemporary artist Shilo Shiv Suleman.
The photo shared by Lisa shows the original artwork and copied poster featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in it. As per her, people should come together and support the artist. Saaho is a big-budget film an have their original creations instead of copying someone’s hard work. She also said the production did not contact the artist and asked him to use his artwork in one of the posters.
Dobaara actor said, producers of Saaho no right to use the artwork. Now they have to be accountable for their dishonorable action. She also added, Hindi film industry take inspirations from others but ant copy someones work, its plagiarism. However, makers of Saaho have not reacted to any of accusations till now and no official statement has been made from their side.
What is creativity? What is art? Where does it come from? We know what it is not. It’s not your social status. It’s not your job title. It’s not your appearance. It’s not even the image you see in the mirror. Creativity and its sister Art reach us from the sweet spot of the universe- the soul you might say- through mystery. But I do know that the creator- artist is the channel for it. Let me tell you how hard it is to birth anything original or authentic. I personally labored for years over my book, quelled the doubts and noise from others and didn’t emerge until I had almost undone myself. Because it’s a calling. And when I was moving through dark spaces of self-doubt or hitting creative blocks, I would turn to the work that @shiloshivsuleman puts out into the world and shares on her Instagram handle for inspiration. I can recognize when a creator works honourably and deeply, bleeding, sacrificing, unsleeping, stretching herself in the direction of emotional bravery to produce work that births those feelings we all look for in day to day life. To feel inspired. To feel alive. That’s why when something dishonorable happens, we need to stand up and speak up. To hold up a mirror to these makers to make them understand THIS IS NOT RIGHT. It’s come to light that a big budget film production has ripped off one of Shilo’s original creations. This is NOT inspiration but blatant theft. In no world, is this acceptable. The production did not contact the creator, ask her permission nor offer to collaborate or offer a credit. Nothing. This is not right. I believed the Hindi film industry was evolving necessarily past stealing storylines and rampant plagiarism but the producers of Shahoo have obviously not gotten the memo when it comes to art. Here’s the thing- Creators are worthy of worship. What they produce are more lasting and precious so than all the other ‘things’ we accumulate that can be taken away. Let’s hold these producers accountable for their infuriating, dishonourable action. How would you feel if a thief slid into your home and took away your most prized possessions? Your heart. Your soul. And your livelihood. Image @dietsabya
Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho was released in the theatres yesterday. The movie has been made on a budget of Rs 350 crore and has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action thriller has got mixed reviews from fans and couldn’t to make up to the high expectations.