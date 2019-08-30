Saaho movie: Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas starrer movie leaked online by Tamil Rockers within hours of release. The movie is getting mixed reviews among which many have termed the movie a waste of time and money.

Saaho movie leaked online by TamilRockers: Piracy website which is often known to leak movies within hours of release has striked again and this time the Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas starrer Saaho is the target. In the recent past, notorious piracy website Tamil Rockers has often released movies on the first day of release, popular films like Petta, Gully Boy, Thugs of Hindostan, 2.0 and many more have been leaked by the site.

As Saaho has been receiving bad reviews from various Bollywood critics and fans there is a chance of the big-budget movie to be watched online more than at the movie theatres. The movie Saaho has been making a buzz among all from the very first day of the announcement to now. As twitter trends with World Saaho day, the Prabhas starrer has released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi but sadly the mega-budget, multi starrer project has opened to mixed reviews.

Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given the movie half stars and has called it an unbearable, waste of money and time experience. After the massive success of Baahubali the beginning and conclusion, Sujeeth directorial venture comes as a big disappointment for all the fans as the hype which was created for the multi starrer action-packed project has been downgraded.

See Taran Adarsh’s tweet here:

#OneWordReview…#Saaho: UNBEARABLE.

Rating: ⭐️½

A colossal waste of talent, big money and opportunity… Weak story, confusing screenplay and amateur direction. 👎👎👎#SaahoReview pic.twitter.com/Ogx1jkVuoE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 30, 2019

Among other Bollywood critics, Sumit Kadel, Rohit Jaiswal, an more have called it pathetic and cancerous. See reviews:

#Saaho is 2019 BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT.

Plus- Prabhash Screen presence

Minus- bad performances of too many characters ,Confusing Story, Extremely boring laughable screenplay,mediocre action ,terrible direction & so many bad songs. Watch at your own risk. Rating- ⭐️#SaahoReview — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 30, 2019

My astrologer told me months ago that I can meet an accident by end of August this year, I took his advice too lightly, and now I am going to hospital for my further treatment..#Saaho is a STYLISH LET DOWN PATHETIC FILM, its a 350cr budget CANCER.. 1*/5 #Saahoreview #Prabhas — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 30, 2019

Well, the movie has opened to mixed reviews but the trailer and the songs of the film- Enni Soni, Pyscho Saiyaan, Bad Boy and many more received a thumbs up from public and critics. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas the movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar in important roles.

