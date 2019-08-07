Sahoo movie release date has been rescheduled to August 30, 2019, producer and star cast are really happy for it.

Makers of Saho are grateful to the countries producer for paving the way for a bigger release for the movie, says that the films across India have shifted the release for Saaho, the movie will be released on August 30, 2019. This month is the month of Independence and the viewers will get to see more of the patriotic movies this month, the coming movies this Independence day is Batla House and Mission Mangal.

Saho’s Starrer Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are really happy for it and have shared their happiness on social media. Prabhas says that he is thankful to all the actors, producers and directors of the movies who have paved the way for Saho by postponing their release date.

Saho is a high budget movie and it’s shooting started in 2017 and it is finally releasing on August 30, 2019, it is the most awaited movie of the year 2019. This movie is going to release in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The budget for this movie is above 300 Crores.

The movie was first going to be released on August 15, 2019, says the producer UV Creation but now they have tweeted about the changes in it and how happy they are about it, so it has been confirmed that the movie is going to be released on August 30, 2019.

Actor Prabhas who is famous for the Baahubali movie now will be seen working with the sensation of Bollywood movies Shraddha Kapoor. The actress is also coming up with a movie Chichhore with Sushant Singh Rajput.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App