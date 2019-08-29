Ahead of the mega release of Saaho, the die-hard fans of South Superstar Prabhas have put up 200 ft wide posters in his hometown. Saaho release is no less than a festival for his fans. Co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, the film will hit the screens tomorrow on August 30

Post the mammoth success of Baahubali, South superstar Prabhas is geared up to set the silver screens on fire with his action-packed avatar in Saaho. Slated for a Pan India release on this Friday, August 30, the excitement among his die-hard fans are on an all-time high. Ahead of the release, not only the shows are going housefull, the die-hard fans of the superstar have also put up 150-200 meter long posters in his hometown in Hyderabad.

In a video going viral on social media, a fan has captured Saaho mania in his camera. Looking at the video, it seems like Saaho release is more like a festival for his admirers down South and they will leave no stone unturned to shower unlimited love and appreciation on their favorite superstar, making Saaho the biggest release of the year.

The advance booking trends coming in for Saaho also predict a mega box opening for the Prabhas starrer. According to trade predictions, Saaho is likely to earn Rs 60-70 crore on Day 1 at the box office and break all previous records at the box office. Trade analyst Girish Johar has told a news portal that despite being a festive release, Saaho is expected to earn Rs 15-20 crore in Hindi, Rs 35 crore in Telugu, Rs 15 crore in Tamil amd Rs 3-5 crore in Malayalam, taking the total collection to about Rs 60-70 crore.

A short glimpse of #Saaho city

Bhimavaram- city of DIE HARD FANS 🔥#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/BlvfHI13bi — Jayadeep Vijay Varma (@JayadeepVarma) August 29, 2019

The music of the film including songs like Psycho Saiyaan, Enni Soni and Bad Boy are also a hit among the fans. Along with Prabhas, Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Arun Vijay, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar among many others. Directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T Series, Saaho is made on an estimate budget of Rs 350 crore.

