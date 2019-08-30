Saaho movie review: Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is this weekend's mega release. Directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T Series, the film has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore.

When the stakes are high, the expectations are also bound to be higher. After much anticipation, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has finally hit the cinema screens this weekend. With multiple stars and a massive budget on-board, Saaho is rather an experience that you can only enjoy if you leave your mind at home.

The story begins post a robbery of a whopping Rs 2000 crore in Mumbai. To uncover the mystery behind the robbery, an undercover police officer with an excellent track record is appointed named Ashok Chakravorty (Prabhas). In this mission, he is joined by Amritha Nair (Shraddha Kapoor), another officer from the crime branch.

In a parallel world, the robbery is linked with Waaji city’s gangster-turned-business family Roy Group. This elite men’s club is more complex than a game of chess. In the fight for power and money, all the energies are diverted towards finding a mysterious black box. As they say, too many cooks spoil the broth, well, Saaho slips along on the soup route. Since it is a spoiler free review, I would ask you to watch the movie to comprehend the story amid the multiple twists and turns.

While the screenplay is confusing, the action sequences are to look out for. Be it the car chasing sequences, mid-air action or Prabhas taking on an army of men with lethal weapons. Some of the action sequences are something we have never seen before on the big screen, while some are outright funny. One such scene is where Prabhas saves Shraddha mid-air amid high-rise buildings and they both fall in water (You must be wondering how and where did they manage to find a water body in freefall, now you get me?). In Saaho, the hero is unbelievably undefeatable.

Speaking about the performances, Prabhas’s character witnesses multiple arcs throughout the story. However, he holds the ground firm with his charm, humour and strong acting chops. Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, plays her part convincingly and makes the most out of her significant screen time. With action, drama, romance and dance laced into one, this has to be Shraddha’s best performance till date. However, her character is supremely underwritten. In the supporting cast, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Chunky Panday shine in their respective roles.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor makes a good on-screen pair. Their love story begins on a believable note but isn’t explored much. Songs like Psycho Saiyaan, Enni Soni, Bad Boy and Baby Won’t You Tell Me are beautifully shot but seem pasted on the narrative. The length of the film could have been reduced. Saaho keeps you hooked but the 170 minutes appears awfully long and tiring as the movie winds down and you run to the exit. It would have been better if some money had been diverted towards writing a crisp story than doing unbelievable action sequences.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App