Saaho movie reviews: Released on this Friday at the cinema screens, Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor has met with a poor critical reception. The film is a proof that even Rs 350 crore cannot get you a good film.

Saaho movie reviews: Not everything Prabhas stars in is gold. Or that is what the makers of Saaho have set out to prove. India welcomed Prabhas as a new superstar following the mega success of the Baahubali series. After the gargantuan response to the film, all eyes were on his next project Saaho that released this weekend. Despite being mounted on a Rs 350 crore budget with an ambitious star cast to boot, including Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor and an overdose of cameos, Saaho has turned out to be the biggest disaster of the year.

No, this isn’t my opinion alone. It is the opinion of all those who watched the film on its first day. India Today critic Lakshana N Palat said the film is a classic example of how empty vessels make the most noise. Calling it a soulless and exhausting visual spectacle, she said the filmmakers got so invested in the action sequences and Prabhas’ star power that they forgot the story and developing the characters. She gave the film 1.5 stars.

Shubhra Gupta in her review for The Indian Express gave the film 1.5 stars and said it’s a damp squib. She said make up for the lack of plot, the filmmakers have tried to throw everything in, hoping some of it will stick but it just doesn’t. Prabhas gets to have his moment in the film with all the action, romance, singing and dancing while Shraddha, who is miscast as a police officer, goes unnoticed.

NDTV film critic Saibal Chatterjee also gave the film 1.5 stars. He said the story spills all over the place, with a muddled screenplay and a number oriented execution, the outcome, he said, was appallingly atrocious. He mentioned that in a film where men get to call the shots, gender injustice is subtle rather than being in your face. Be it Shraddha’s character being treated as a damsel in distress or Jacqueline Fernandez reduced to putting up a skin show, the female characters in the film have been treated like dirt.

Giving the film 2.5 stars, TOI film critic Ronak Kotecha wrote that a film like Saaho is a missed opportunity. The film delivers an action extravaganza but constantly requires suspension of disbelief. Coupled with a weak narrative, untimely placed songs and no chemistry between lead pair, the special effects and CGI also lack finesse that leave the audience more exhausted than excited.

Monika Rawal Kukreja writing for Hindustan Times questioned the hype around Saaho and given the massive budget, you end up wondering all this for that kind of money? After watching the film, we can only agree. Yeah, couldn’t that much money have been used better in these times when the economy is slowing down and drifting closer to a recession? We can only wish.

