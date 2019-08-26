Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho will hit the screens in just 4 more days and the film is expected to break the records on box-office. The film will release on August 30 in multiple languages and all the fans are so excited to watch Prabhas in a film after Baahubali 2.

The upcoming highly-anticipated and multi-language film Saaho is all set to hit the theatres on August 30 and already all the fans are very much excited for the film. Saaho is a big-budget Indian film with a total of Rs 350 crore spent on its production, where Rs 80 crore was only spent on the shooting of its action sequence in Dubai. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, and many others.

Now, one more good news is coming up with Saaho for Nani’s fans. Yes! All Nani’s fans get ready to watch the exclusive trailer of your most-favorite actor’s upcoming film Gang Leader which also features Karthikeya, Lakshmi and Priyanka Arul Mohan. The most-awaited trailer of Gang Leader will be attached with Prabhas starrer Saaho which releases on August 30.

Gang Leader was earlier scheduled to release on August 30 in the clash with Saaho, but later the makers of the film postponed it to September 13 after the special request. So before Saaho’s show starts, you’ll get to watch the trailer of Nani starrer Gang Leader.

In a recent event of the film, the Jersey actor said that they are going to unveil the trailer of Gang Leader across all the theatres from August 28 and they are very excited for the film to hit the theatres.

Adding more to it, the actor said that Gang Leader will be a new-age revenge drama with comedy thriller and not action. In the film, the name of their gang will be Revengers Assembled and also the actor said that it will surely be a fun film to watch.

Earlier, announcing the release date of his film Gang Leader, Nani took to his Twitter account to wish Prabhas very good luck for Saaho with a heartfelt caption and a photo of both of them.

#Saaho is our film which is making noise nation wide and when it succeeds its our celebration.

wishing Prabhas Anna and team nothing less than a huge blockbuster on August 30th 🤗#GANGLEADER release date will be announced tomorrow 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D6oJXOmFDA — Nani (@NameisNani) August 8, 2019

