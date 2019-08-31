Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho released some hours back and has crossed the record of many big releases by grossing more than 100 crores on its first day. It seems that the die-hard fans of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are more curious about watching the stars rather than engaging their minds in the story.

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s highly anticipated film Saaho has released some hours back, but the only difference is now the film is trending because of disappointing with its storyline. After the mega-success of Baahubali, Prabhas was expected to come up with something big but it seems that the makers have focussed more on action rather than the screenplay or the story.

After categorizing the film under tags like confusing, worst direction and world’s biggest disaster, recently, the reports revealed that the film has grossed more than Rs 100 crore on its opening day. Despite negative reviews by film critics like Taran Adarsh and Lakshana N Palat calling it unbearable and a near waste of time and talent, it seems that the fever of Saaho is not going to end any time soon as fans are so curious to watch the film and are least bothered about the negative reviews.

Further, the main advantage of big-ticket films is that the audience has already made up their minds to watch the film irrespective of the reviews. Despite being a non-holiday release, Saaho will do more business by fetching more in the long weekend in India and USA as Monday happens to be a holiday both in India, for Ganesh Chaturthi, and the USA, for Labor Day. The only luck that seems to be working for Sujeeth’s film is the presence of Prabhas and his phenomenal star power.

#Saaho huge Day 1.. Gross Figures: Nizam 14.1

AP 42.2

Karnataka 13.9

Tamilnadu 3.8

Kerala 1.2

Hindi Markets 29.6 Total India Gross 104.8 Cr

Total India Share 68.1 Cr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 31, 2019

Not only this, but Saaho’s die-hard fans have trolled Taran Adarsh for rating the film with low stars and for his negative review. Taran Adarsh in his review called the film unbearable as every important aspect that makes a film stand out was suffering in the film leaving Prabhas. People trolled Taran on social media and compared his review for Saaho with Salman Khan’s film Bharat. People said that Taran gave four stars to Bharat because of paid promotions.

Taran Adarsh’s review–

#OneWordReview…#Saaho: UNBEARABLE.

Rating: ⭐️½

A colossal waste of talent, big money and opportunity… Weak story, confusing screenplay and amateur direction. 👎👎👎#SaahoReview pic.twitter.com/Ogx1jkVuoE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 30, 2019

Here are some reactions–

Why this north reviewers saying like dis

The north audience are saying Its hit

Its already a Blockbuster in South #Saaho don't believe in reviews 🥳✌️ — GAMBLER Y (@yashgambler13) August 30, 2019

Can you give explanation for this. U gave 4star rating for movie but it was disaster at BOX OFFICE pic.twitter.com/Z5dXHOk0L2 — Ravi Kiran (@ravikhsr) August 30, 2019

When payment works it's an emotional journey. When it doesn't it's an unbearable journey👌👌 pic.twitter.com/raaDDnlksP — Prabhas Fan !!! (@Rahul_Prabhas_) August 30, 2019

The box office numbers are a solid reply to the negative reviews, trolls and memes undermining the image of our Darling #Prabhas.

Reviews couldn't stop public from loving the film. Break all records #Saaho #SaahoBlockbusterOpening — Aniket Raj Jha (@AniketrajjhaRaj) August 31, 2019

Further, the ensemble cast in the film has done nothing rather than flaunting fancy costumes and confusing the already-muddled audience with the story. Saaho is a classic example of the saying that empty vessels make a lot of noise as the 170 minutes watching it is an ultimate waste of time and the people who want to get rid of the stress and worries of daily life can watch the film as it is entertainment without any semblance of logic.

