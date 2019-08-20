Saaho: Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recently shared another a BTS video featuring the efforts of the team behind the film. Directed by Sujeeth, the film will hit the silver screens on August 30. Watch the video here–

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are currently all set for their upcoming film Saaho. After looking at the posters, songs and the trailer, the fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres. To add more to the excitement level recently, Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a BTS video which gives a glimpse behind making of the film. In the video, the team can be seen putting in a lot of efforts in briefing Neil about the action in the sequence.

Along with work, the entire cast and crew can also be seen having fun with each other. Recently, in an interview, the actor also opened up about his feeling to get replaced as many actors had been replaced until the time the shoot of the film began. He further added that he signed for the film in the year 2015 when Baahubali released. Further, they had to again wait for two years more as Prabhas was busy shooting for the second installment of Baahubali.

Neil said that though during this time, he was also doing other projects, he was still in worry of getting replaced. Saaho is helmed by Sujeeth and also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Tinnu Anand, Vennela Kishore, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Supreeth and Evelyn Sharma in supporting roles.

Watch the video here–

Saaho is among the much-awaited films as it features the fresh couple Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Some hours back, the makers also revealed the third song titled Bad Boy featuring Prabhas and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. In just a few hours, the song has garnered 9.7 million views on YouTube.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App