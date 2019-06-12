Saaho new poster release: Bollywood actor Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to rock the box office with their upcoming film Saaho. The poster of Saaho was released today and the film is expected to an action-packed thriller.

This independence day, Prabhas is all set to take the box office by storm in his upcoming action thriller Saaho. The action star gave a small glimpse of the imminent action-packed adventure when he released the official poster for the film on June 12. The release of the poster has left fervent fans wanting more.

Fans are ecstatic to see Prabhas in his first role in two years after the 2017 blockbuster, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film will feature leading lady Shraddha Kapoor alongside Prabhas in her first venture into the South film industry. The reveal of her poster on Monday left fans speechless courtesy of her fierce red apparel. Shraddha will reportedly also have a lot of action sequences in the film.

The film will have director Sujeeth Reddy at the helm and will be co-produced by T Series and UV Creations. the music score for the film will be handled by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Glimpses of the film have also been released teasing the audiences with brief looks at the action scenes. The film also features other powerhouse actors such as Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi abd Chunky Pandey. Saaho has been in production since 2017 leaving fans in an eager wait.

With a huge budget of Rs. 300 crore, the film is expected to have numerous action packed sequences with shooting for the film taking place in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Romania and other parts of Europe. This Independence Day is sure to be thrill with the film set to hit cinemas on August 15, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App