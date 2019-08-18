Saaho new poster: Prabhas and Sharddha Kapoor are currently much excited for their upcoming film Saaho. Recently the makers released another poster from the action-thriller, have a look

Saaho new poster: After creating a buzz with the trailer and the teaser, the makers of Saaho recently released another poster from the film. In the poster, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are looking adorable in each other’s arms. Dressed in casuals, Shraddha and Prabhas are looking like a perfect couple. Further, the most interesting part is Shraddha Kapoor can be seen holding a gun behind Prabhas.

This will be for the first time when Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas will be sharing screens. Saaho will mark Shraddha’s debut in South cinemas, meanwhile, it will also mark Hindi debut for Prabhas. Recently, in an interview, Shraddha revealed that Prabhas was very welcoming and warm during the shoot and helped her a lot to learn Telugu.

Shraddha also revealed that she rehearsed for her dialogues in front of the director and also practised at nights. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the film also featured Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Supreeth and Mahesh Manjrekar in supporting roles. The film will hit the silver screens on August 30.

Take a look at the poster–

Moreover, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes will also appear in the film in an item song in the film. Saaho is helmed by Sujeeth and is produced in the budget of Rs 350 crore. Recently, the makers also released the character poster, where they introduced the characters and revealed their looks.

Earlier, Saaho was set to release on August 15 with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s film Batla House but to avoid a clash with other films, the makers postponed the release date to August 30.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App