Saaho new poster: Caught in action! Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas can be seen fighting goona with guns in their latest poster! The movie will release on August 30, 2019, now avoiding a clash with Batla House and Mission Mangal.

Saaho new poster: The makers of the movie Saaho ahead of the release have disclosed another poster from the mega-budget film Saaho starring Shradha Kapoor and Prabhas in lead roles. After changing the release date of the movie, the makers have been on a roll from changing the date to releasing new posters to new songs, the movie seems like a hit!

After the massive success of Baahubali and Stree the duo will be collaborating for the very first time and with this Shraddha Kapoor will mark her entry into the Tollywood industry. Talking about the poster, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the first poster from the film where Prabhas and Sharddha are caught in action and are fighting goons with guns.

Posted a few minutes back, the photo has crossed thousands of likes and the comments section is brimming with fans who are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the cinemas on August 30, 2019. Sharddha Kapoor captioned her post as breathtaking action like you’ve never seen before! Witness India’s biggest action thriller this August. #Saaho releasing worldwide on 30.08.2019 ❤️ @actorprabhas @neilnitinmukesh @arunvijayno1 @sujeethsign @uvcreationsofficial @itsbhushankumarofficial @tseries.official #30thAugWithSaaho.

Take a look at the poster and their first song here:

