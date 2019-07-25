Saaho new poster: Caught in action! Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas can be seen fighting goona with guns in their latest poster! The movie will release on August 30, 2019, now avoiding a clash with Batla House and Mission Mangal.

Saaho new poster: The makers of the movie Saaho ahead of the release have disclosed another poster from the mega-budget film Saaho starring Shradha Kapoor and Prabhas in lead roles. After changing the release date of the movie, the makers have been on a roll from changing the date to releasing new posters to new songs, the movie seems like a hit!

After the massive success of Baahubali and Stree the duo will be collaborating for the very first time and with this Shraddha Kapoor will mark her entry into the Tollywood industry. Talking about the poster, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the poster where Prabhas and Sharddha are seen in action as they fight goons with guns.

Posted a few minutes back, the photo has crossed thousands of likes and the comments section is brimming with fans who are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the cinemas on August 30, 2019. Sharddha Kapoor captioned her post as breathtaking action like you’ve never seen before! Witness India’s biggest action thriller this August. #Saaho releasing worldwide on 30.08.2019 ❤️ @actorprabhas @neilnitinmukesh @arunvijayno1 @sujeethsign @uvcreationsofficial @itsbhushankumarofficial @tseries.official #30thAugWithSaaho.

Take a look at the poster and their first song here:

Made on a budget of Rs 300 crores, Saaho is a film which has already created a buzz among fans before the release. Earlier the movie was supposed to release on Independence day- August 15, 2019, but due to VFX and changes the movie got postponed by fifteen days. Exclusively shot in Hyderabad, Austria, Europe, Dubai, and many more places, the makers have left no stone unturned to make it one of the biggest films of this year! With more interesting details popping in, there are rumors that the Makers have spent Rs 70 crores plus just on action scenes!

Check out the trailer of the film here:

