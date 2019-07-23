Saaho new poster: Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas are all set for their next film Saaho which is an action thriller film. Recently, the makers released new posters and also announced the new release date of the action thriller, Check out the new posters–

Saaho new poster: Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are gearing for the release of their upcoming film Saaho. The film is among the highly anticipated films as it has created a buzz much before its release. In order to incite the audience, Shraddha Kapoor recently shared another poster from the film which features the adorable duo Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas lost in each other’s eyes. With the new poster, the makers also revealed the new release date of the film.

Earlier the film was supposed to hit the screens on August 15 with films like Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House. A source close to the makers revealed that the team is not yet done with the final editing. He also revealed that the visual effects of the film are taking time so the producers pushed the release date to August 30.

The film is directed by Sujeeth and it seems that the makers are leaving no chance of teasing the fans with the romantic posters and the teasers.

Check out the poster here–

Talking about the film, South superstar Prabhas will play the role of a spy and Shraddha Kapoor will play the role of a female cop. Reports reveal that Shraddha will play the role of a cop for the first time and she is much excited for the role as the film marks her debut in the south. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Supreeth, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arun Vijay in supporting roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App