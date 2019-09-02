Telugu actor and Baahubali fame Prabhas’s latest movie Saaho might be the biggest and one of the most expensive Indian films but the movie has opened to negative reviews with some of the big movie critics calling the film unbearable and extremely boring. Soon after the movie critics bashed the film left to right and centre, a French filmmaker named Jerome Salle has said that Saaho is a copy of his French thriller-drama Largo Winch.

This all started when Twitter users started writing to Jerome Salle discussing the uncanny similarities between Saaho and Largo Winch to which the filmmaker responded by saying that it is not the first time that Indian filmmakers have tried to copy his movie and he also urged them to copy it correctly if they are copying it in the first place.

He said that this is the second time an Indian filmmaker has made a copy of Largo Winch which is worse than the first copy. He further wrote that if Telugu directors want to steal and copy his work then they should do it correctly at least. Replying to another Twitter user, Jerome Salle said that he surely has a promising career in India as Indian filmmakers have been stealing his work a lot.

It seems this second "freemake" of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly? And as my "Indian career" tweet was of course ironic, I'm sorry but I'm not gonna be able to help. https://t.co/DWpQJ8Vyi0 — Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) September 1, 2019

He previously accused south filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas’s Agnyaathavaasi of copying Largo Winch. Saaho, which was released on August 30, is said to be a disaster as fans had high expectations from Prabhas after the massive success of Baahubali. Prabhas also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Neil Nitin Mukesh in key roles.

The film has been helmed by Sujeeth and has been backed by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and UV Creations respectively. This is not the first time that the makers of the film have been accused of copying Hollywood movies.

Earlier, the makers of Saaho were accused of copying the poster of the film from that of Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling’s award-winning movie Blade Runner 2049. Let us see what the makers have to say about Jerome Salle’s claims. Saaho was one of the most awaited and anticipated movies of this year but disappointed the fans big time. The film has recieved severely bad reviews and criticism.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App