Saaho: Ater creating a buzz with the first character poster featuring Neil Nitin Mukesh as Jai, the makers of the highly anticipated film Saaho, have revealed another poster featuring Tamil actor Arun Vijay as Vishwank. Take a look at the poster here–

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are all set for the much-awaited film Saaho, which has created a buzz much before its release. The makers of the film are much excited and are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Some hours back, the makers revealed the new character from the film, Neil Nitin Mukesh as Jai and recently, another poster of Arun Vijay as Vishwank unveiled.

In the poster, Arun looks dapper and mysterious, dressed in a fur coat with shades. The second poster has impressed the fans completely and it will interesting to see Arun on big screens with this mysterious looks. Arun Vijay is a known Tamil actor and has featured in many action, thriller and suspense rich films. The hardworking actor is best known for playing negative roles and has also received many awards for his versatile roles.

Talking about the film, it is among the most anticipated films as it marks Shraddha Kapoor South debut and Prabhas’s Hindi debut. Moreover, Saaho is among the most expensive films, produced on the budget of Rs 300 crore. Helmed by Sujeeth, the film will hit the silver screens on August 30 under the banners of UV Creations and T-series.

Take a look at the poster–

The film has been making headlines since its inception. Starting from the trailer, songs and action rich teasers, everything from the film has added more to the excitement and now the character posters are inciting the audience even more. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the film also features, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrejar, Murali Sharma, Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the theatres on August 15, but due to some additional work, the director Sujeeth postponed the release date to August 30.

Moreover, with Saaho, Prabhas becomes the first Tollywood star to take home the profits of the film. Reportedly, Prabhas has denied to his upfront fees and will share some profit percentage from the film. Talking about the songs, Psycho Saiyaan and Enni Soni has impressed the fans and has garnered millions of views on YouTube.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App