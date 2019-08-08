Saaho poster: The first look poster of Jackie Shroff from Saaho has been released today. Slated for a theatrical release on August 30, the trailer of Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor will release on August 10.

First look poster of Jackie Shroff from Saaho out now!

Saaho poster: With action packed sequences, trending chartbusters and biggest stars of Indian Film Industry on-board, the mega-budget film Saaho is one of the biggest releases of 2019. Fans are counting days as Saaho nears its release date on August 30. However, what they are more excited for is the trailer of the film that is slated to release this week on August 10. Ahead of the trailer launch, filmmakers have been sharing new posters every day to introduce the star cast of Saaho and the latest celebrity on the list is Jackie Shroff.

On Thursday, the official Twitter handle of Saaho shared the first look poster of Jackie Shroff as Roy and he looks suave yet intimidating. With a crisp dark grey suit, side swept hair, long beard and grim expressions; Jackie is bound to take you aback. The tagline of the poster reads, ‘say yes or die’.

While sharing the poster, the makers of the film wrote in the caption that He would not leave you with many choices. Jackie Shroff as Roy exudes intrigue and charm. Along with this, it is also mentioned that the trailer of Saaho will be out on 10TH August. Earlier this year, Jackie Shroff impressed everyone with his performance in Bharat as Salman Khan’s on-screen father.

Helmed by Sujeeth and bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T-Series, Saaho is slated to hit the silver screens on August 30. The film stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma and many more. Looking at the buzz around the film, Saaho is expected to set the box office on fire.

