Saahu poster: Makers of the film released the new poster of upcoming action-drama Saahu. The movie features Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the main role and is slated to release at the box office on August 30. The movie has been made in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Saahu poster: A new poster from the upcoming action thriller Saahu was unveiled today. The movie has been in headlines from a few days now. The trailer of the action drama is expected to be out tomorrow. Saahu features Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role and the movie has been made in different languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Saahu is a big-budget movie and is expected to break many box office records. The movie is slated to hit the silver screens on August 30. Today, Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and revealed a new poster of the movie. The poster features actor Mandira Bedi and she looks all decked up wearing a black saree with elegant accessories.

Saahu has been trending after the teaser was released. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the box office. The teaser was appreciated by fans and got the second-highest views. It is directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series. The film has been produced for Rs 300 crore with all the new effects the audience will love to see. Makers of the film made an official statement on Twitter about the trailer release.

Have a look at the poster:

The wait is over! The biggest and most anticipated trailer of the year will be out on 10th August! 😎 #SaahoTrailer#Saaho releases worldwide on 30th August! #30AugWithSaaho pic.twitter.com/2ECUmJMvOu — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) August 8, 2019

On the work front, Saahu is Shraddha’s first Tamil film in the career so far. Tracks of the movie have already been released and they are liked by fans. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Vennela Kishore, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Tinnu Anand among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App