Saaho poster: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are all set for their upcoming film Saaho, which will hit the silver screens on August 30, 2019. Recently, the makers of the film revealed the first look of Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh as Jai. Have a look

Neil Nitin Mukesh's first look from the film revealed

Saaho: After impressing the audience with the teaser, songs and the intriguing posters, the makers of the much-anticipated film Saaho have recently created a buzz by revealing the first look of Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh as Jai. In the poster, Neil looks dapper dressed in a denim shirt and a jacket with shades. It seems that the entire team of the film have left no stone unturned to make the film a big hit.

The film features Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in lead roles and is among the most expensive films, produced on the budget of Rs 300 crore. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the silver screens on August 15 with Batla House and Mission Mangal but due to the additional work of VFX, the makers postponed the date to August 30.

The action-thriller is directed by Sujeeth and will feature Shraddha Kapoor in the role of a woman cop. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Aditya Srivastava, Mahesh Manjrekar in supporting roles.

Here is the first look–

Saaho is among the much-awaited films as it will mark Shraddha Kapoor South debut and Prabhas’s Hindi debut. Moreover, after Blockbuster hit film Baahubali, Prabhas will appear in this film and will reportedly take home the profit of the film. Reports revealed that Prabhas has let go of his upfront fees and in return charge for some profit percentage from the revenue of the film. Moreover, the film will be distributed by filmmaker B Unnikrishnan in Kerala.

The first teaser of the film garnered 80 million views on YouTube. Moreover, the makers also revealed two songs from the film. The first song titled Psycho Saiyaan has garnered 55 million views and the second track tilted Enni Soni has garnered 25 million views in just 3 days.

Here are all the posters of the film–

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App