Saaho poster: Ahead of its much-anticipated release, the makers of the film have unveiled the first look of Neil Nitin Mukesh from Saaho. Praising his suave look, social media is calling him a modern villain.

Saaho poster: One of the most anticipated releases of 2019, Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor has managed to create a lot of buzz ahead of its release with its intriguing posters, teasers and foot-tapping music. Be it Prabhas’s action-packed avatar, stylised sets, VFX or Shraddha’s on-screen charm, Saaho is geared to become this year’s biggest release. As fans begin the countdown for Saaho, the makers of the film have unveiled the look of baddie of the film, i.e Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Donning a denim shirt, black pants with tan jacket and sunglasses, Neil looks suave yet uber hot in a thick beard and stylised hair. He is seen standing against the backdrop of a locker room while the tagline reads the end doesn’t answer everything. Sharing the poster on his Instagram account, Neil introduced himself as Jai and called Saaho the biggest action bonanza of the year.

Soon after Neil shared his first look, social media is going gaga over him calling him a modern villain. Adah Sharma and Evelyn Sharma have also praised the actor’s look on social media. In one month, the makers of the film have also treated the audience with two songs titled as Enni Soni and Psycho Saiyaan. While Enni Soni has garnered 25 million views in 3 days, Psycho Saiyan has garnered 55 million views in 4 weeks.

Helmed by Sujeeth and bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T Series, Saaho is slated to hit the silver screens on August 30, 2019. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and many more.

