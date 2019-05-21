The all-new poser of Saaho, the upcoming trilingual film starring Telugu superstar Prabhas has been released by the actor on his official Instagram account, have a look!

Telugu superstar Prabhas on Tuesday shared the all-new poster of his upcoming trilingual film Saaho which is one of the most anticipated movies of this year and will be released in three languages—Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. The film also stars Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role and is slated to hit the silver screen on August 15 this year on the occasion of Independence Day.

In the latest poster of Saaho shared by Telugu megastar Saaho on his official Instagram account, we see Prabhas in a fierce and angry avatar and is ready to conquer the world. Saaho has been helmed by Tollywood filmmaker Sujeeth and has been produced by UV Creations, T-Series, and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Saaho also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff in key roles and is one of the most awaited movies of this year. Saaho will also mark the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor who has done phenomenal work in movies like Stree, Haseena Parkar, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, among several others.

The posters of Saaho have created a lot of curiosity among fans and they are eagerly waiting for the makers of the film to release the trailer.

Saaho also stars Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Srabanti Chatterjee in supporting roles and the movie will release on Independence Day this year.

Prabhas was last seen in the iconic film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which had shattered all box office records and fans have high expectations from his upcoming film Saaho.

