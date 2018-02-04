Helmed by Sujeeth Sarkar, the multilingual film Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor might get delayed as the filmmakers are keen on releasing the film on the auspicious day of Makar Sakranti. One of the other reason that is speculated behind the delay is Sujeeth's determination to get the perfect shot until he feels satisfied with the outcome.

It seems that the fans of Baahubali star Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor would have to wait a little longer to watch them together in their upcoming film Saaho. According to the latest reports by Mid-day, the filmmakers are eager to release the multilingual film on Makar Sakaranti next year, as the day is believed to be auspicious for a film release. Another reason for the delay is speculated to be filmmaker Sujeeth Sarkar’s knack to get the perfect shot until he feels satisfied with the outcome. Along with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh will also be seen in the film essaying the role of protagonist.

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Saaho and prepping for her role in Saina Nehwal biopic, said in a statement, “I am definitely excited to be able to work with Prabhas. It’s the first time I am shooting for a Hindi and Telugu bilingual film. It will also be dubbed in other languages. This is a great opportunity for me.” In an interview with IANS, Neil Nitin Mukesh said, “’Saaho’ is shaping up really well. We are now preparing for action sequences of ‘Saaho’. Sujeeth is very good. He is only 26 years old but is a brilliant director. I gained weight for ‘Saaho’ but now I have to reduce that. I am finding it a bit difficult. But I think that transformation will be fun.”

Earlier, in an interview with TOI, Prabhas had revealed he wants to make his grand debut in Hindi film industry with a romantic film. He also made it clear that his film Saaho is a multilingual film and thus it cannot be considered a Hindi film. Expressing his love for the Hindi film industry, the actor said, “I watch a lot of Hindi films. I live in Hyderabad, where 60 per cent of the people speak Hindi. I am getting good offers from Bollywood. I had okayed a script three years ago. It is a love story that I will do post Saaho.” Speaking about his fondness for filmmaker Karan Johar, Prabhas said, “made a good association with Karan Johar. If I want anything, I think I can ask him. He has helped us a lot. In fact, I met some actors (from Bollywood) in Karan’s house. They were all very chilled out.”