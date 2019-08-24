Saaho actor Prabhas on Baahubali 3: Ahead of Saaho's release, Actor Prabhas has spilled the beans on the possibility of Baahubali 3. In his latest interview, Prabhas has said that he doesn't know if Baahubali 3 will happen or not.

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise turned the tables for South superstar Prabhas, garnering him immense popularity and a pan India appeal. The mega-budget two-part films titled Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion did not just garner critical acclaim but also shattered several records at the box office, emerging as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. As Prabhas gears up for next release Saaho co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, he has opened up about the possibility of Baahubali 3.

In an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, Prabhas shared that SS Rajamouli should get excited if he wants to make part 3. Prabhas only received 6 scripts so the filmmaker might have 10-14. They finished about 60% of the script there. He knows the filmmaker had the script in his mind for 5 years. However, Prabhas is not certain whether Baahubali 3 will happen or not.

Sharing his experience of devoting 4 years to Baahubali, Prabhas said that he was very comfortable with the decision. By the end of it, he felt the need to do some other project too. Some times it would slip his mind that he was a part of the project because it felt so surreal. Prabhas concluded by saying that he would never be able to get Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali out of his system.

Scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 30, Saaho is one of the most anticipated films of 2019 and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by UV Creations and T Series, Saaho also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi, and Mahesh Manjrekar.

