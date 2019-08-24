Baahubali actor Prabhas stated he won't do big-budget films anymore after Saaho. The actor will be seen in his upcoming action thriller Saaho made on a big budget. As per him, such films are time-consuming and stressful. The film is slated to release on August 30.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is all set to release on August 30. The action-thriller is directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series. Makers of the film have spent Rs 350 crore on this film and the movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. According to reports, Baahubali actor Prabhas asserted that he won’t do big-budget films, Saaho being his last.

The actor has done three big-budget films in the past six years and has dedicated two years for each film. As per him, the big-budget films are very time consuming and stressful. When asked in a recent interview, Prabhas denied doing ig budget films. He said doing a big-budget film in two years becomes quite stressful and he could do 2-3 movies in that much period of time. Apart from him, Shraddha was also stuck with one movie for two years, he mentioned.

Prabhas was also asked if Saaho will beat the collections of Baahubali to he which he replied with an honest answer saying he’s not sure about that and his job is to entertain fans. Fans have high expectations from Saaho after watching Baahubali series. The trailer of the movie has got positive reviews and audience are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the silver screens.

Talking about Saaho, The film will be released next week. The movie also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Evelyn Sharma among others. Saaho is Shraddha’s debut film in South Indian Cinema with Prabhas.

