Saaho: Baahubali actor Prabhas is all set for his latest release Saaho with Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor. The actor believes any movie can break box office records with a good storyline. Saaho is slated to release on August 30, 2019.

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Saaho is all set to hit the silver screens tomorrow. Directed by Sujeeth, the action drama has been made on a huge budget of Rs 350 crore and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Before Saaho, Prabhas was seen in Baahubali series which was also a big-budget film and turned out to be a blockbuster. It broke all box office records and became the highest-grossing movie in the country.

In a recent interview, Prabhas said box office records can be broken any Friday by any filmmaker with a good storyline. He said all filmmakers are talented and they know the tricks of how a movie works, the record is just the start and not the end. Filmmakers from West Bengal and Gujarat can break records showcasing a good story similarly Kannada film KGF performed very well at the box office. A movie requires a strong storyline to remain steady at the silver screens.

Fans have high expectations from Saaho after watching Baahubali. They are eager to watch the action thriller in theaters. The trailer of the movie got a positive response from fans and was appreciated by everyone. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs in comparison to Baahubali. Saaho marks Shraddha’s debut in South Indian cinema.

Talking about the film, Saaho is slated to release on August 30. Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma will also be seen in the movie in key roles.

