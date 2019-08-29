Saaho: After Bahubali, Prabhas and his co-actor Anushka Shetty were dragged under the rumours of being in the relationship. Recently, Prabhas shared a thing that he doesn't like about Anushka and he always denied the rumours of being in relationship with her.

Saaho: Prabhas and Anushka Shetty were engaged in rumours after their blockbuster film Bahubali. The actor denied several times about their relationship and said that she is just a good friend to him. They have never been spotted because nothing is happening. He said that these are all imaginary stories there is no reality in it. The actor said he was all busy in his film Saaho and had no time and space for personal relationships.

Although in a recent interview the actor talked about his co-star Anushka Shetty and complaint that she never picked his call on time. The actor said that in a funny tone and showed a friendly gesture on it. Prabhas was again asked about the relationship status but he denied to all.

The actor is busy with the promotions of his massive budget film Saaho due to which he faced these questions again and again but he clarified the doubts and handle the media with full confidence. The actor also spoke on Kajal Agarwal who is going to be his co-star in his upcoming film. Prabhas said that he like Kajal’s dressing sense.

Prabhas starrer Saaho is a multilingual film that is going to release tomorrow and fans are eagerly waiting to watch Prabhas after 2 years. The expectations from the film are already high as it took 2 years to slay the box-office and Prabhas committed that he gave the best of his life. The film is all about action, stunts, thrill, and love.

The actors are looking extravagant in the film and already marked their presence with ultimate trailer and promotional videos. Shraddha Kapoor was also admired for her gorgeous dresses during the promotions. The actress Anushka Shetty is now working in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy as she roped in a role of Rani Laxmi Bai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App