Saaho: After the success of Baahubali, Prabhas is one of the highest earners of the Tollywood industry. If reports go by, it is being said that Rs 100 crore was Prabhas salary for Saaho!

Saaho: One of the biggest releases of this year Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is set to go on floors on August 30, 2019. Ahead of the release rumours are rife that Prabhas is the highest-paid actor after speculations of him getting an extravagant remuneration of Rs 100 crore went viral, thereby becoming the highest-paid actor in India!

Touted to be one of a kind spy thriller, Saaho is made on a budget of Rs 300 crore and apart from Prabhas, and Shraddha Kapoor the movie will also feature Bollywood A-Listers- Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandir Bedi in pivotal roles.

As Saaho’s release date is nearing, rumors about Prabhas massive remuneration is making rounds and has taken the internet by storm. It is being said that Baahubali star gets paid Rs 100 crore as salary for Saaho. If reports are true, Prabhas becomes the highest-paid Indian actor by beating Tollywood and Bollywood superstars Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

However, neither the producer of Saaho nor Prabhas’s team have responded to such rumors about the actor’s salary. Earlier it was said that Prabhas received a fixed salary for Saaho and he also owns a major share in the film’s profit when it releases in multiple languages.

The movie Saaho was earlier supposed to release on August 15, 2019, on independence day but due to technical glitches, it got postponed to August 30, 2019. The movie will release in multilingual releases such as Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The makers have released two songs of the movie till yet- Enni Soni and Psycho Saiyaan. Both the songs have received great response from the audience and the songs have crossed millions of views on Youtube.

Check out the videos here:

