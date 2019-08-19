Saaho: Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez recently shot for another song from Saaho titled Bad Boy. The duo shot for two and a half days in Austria withut getting any time for rehearsals. Take a look at their picture here–

Saaho: After impressing the fans with back to back hit songs like Enni Soni and Psycho Saiyaan, the makers of the much-awaited action film Saaho are planning for another track titled Bad Boy featuring Prabhas and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The duo recently shot for the song in Austria for about two and a half days. The song is sung and written by rapper Badshah and Neeti Mohan and is based on a crucial action sequence from the film.

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez revealed that they shot for the song without rehearing as they had no time. Further, it is a fun song as Prabhas worked on it rigorously without any stop till the things appeared right. Further, the hottie revealed that initially she was nervous as she had to connect properly with Telugu dialect for the dialogues but she was surprised when she could nail the thing in the first take.

She also revealed that though she loves doing action, in the song she is not a part of any action sequence. Jacqueline said that she was busy with her other projects when she was offered this song. She revealed that she wanted to collaborate with Prabhas so she immediately agreed to the opportunity. Jacqueline also revealed that this was her first time working in a south film and she was surprised to see their pace of work.

It seems that the entire team is much excited about the film and are leaving no stone unturned to make the film a hit. The film is directed by Sujeeth and will be bankrolled under the banners of UV Creations and T-series. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the theatres on August 15 with Mission Mangal and Batla House, to avoid clashes, the makers postponed the date to August 30.

