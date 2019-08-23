Saaho: After conquering the hearts in the trailer and the songs of the much-awaited films Saaho, Prabhas recently revealed about his plans of collaborating with filmmaker Karan Johar. Prabhas said that Karan Johar supported him a lot during Baahubali and soon both of them will unite for a project.

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are all excited about their upcoming film Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth, the film is among the highly anticipated that will hit the theatres on August 30. Currently, the lead stars are busy promoting their upcoming film Saaho in various cities and the entire team is much excited for the action -thriller.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Prabhas revealed about his plans of working with filmmaker Karan Johar. The actor revealed that he played a significant role during his film Baahubali and he was the only one who gave the title to Baahubali as India’s biggest film and he has always supported him in his every deed. He added saying that though nothing is official regarding his film with Karan Johar, it will surely be something different.

Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, the film also features Murali Sharma, Arun Vijay, Supreeth, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Aditya Srivastava, Mandira Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Prakash Belabadi in supporting roles. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the screens on August 15 with Batla House and Mission Mangal, but to avoid the clash, the makers shifted the date to August 30.

Watch the trailer of the film

To incite the audience, the makers also revealed posters and songs. Recently, Bollywood dancing sensation Jacqueline Fernandez also featured along with Prabhas in the song titled Bad Boy. Reportedly, the actor has charged Rs 2 crore for the song from the makers. The film is shot in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil and is among the much-awaited films of the year.

