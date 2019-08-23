Saaho: Telugu star Prabhas is currently all set for his upcoming film Saaho. Recently, while giving an interview, the actor revealed about the pressure and the stress that he is facing for Saaho.

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Saaho. It is an action-thriller film which is helmed by Sujeeth and will hit the theatres on August 30. Just a few days before the release of Saaho, Baahubali star revealed about the pressure he is currently going through. When Prabhas appeared in Baahubali, he became a pan-India star as fans all around the world praised him for his phenomenal acting skills.

Recently, while giving an interview, the actor revealed that though he became very popular after SS Rajamouli’s film, that baggage still remains with him and the fans still expect that same level. He further said that he had a lot of stress and because of that he had many sleepless nights for Sujeeth’s film.

Saaho is among the highly anticipated films which is produced under the banners of UV Creations and T-series and has been made on the budget of Rs 350 crore. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Mandira Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mural Sharma, Evelyn Sharma, Supreeth, Chunky Pandey in supporting roles.

Recently, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez also appeared in the film in a special appearance in the song titled Bad Boy with Prabhas. The song released some days back and has garnered 20 million views on YouTube. Reports reveal that Jacqueline Fernandez has charged Rs 2 crore for the song opposite Prabhas. The makers of the film have till now released two songs–Enni Soni and Psycho Saiyaan which is among the favourite list of the fans.

