Prabhas did the hook step of Salman Khan on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 with Raveena Tandon on Salman's song Jumme Ki Raat

Saaho team is nowadays packed up with the promotion of the film and the team recently in the show Nach Baliye Season 9. Prabhas and Shraddha are showing some high energy for the promotion of the film, they have a really tight schedule but energy is not fading out, these two are not failing to make the audience happy.

On the sets of Nach Baliye 9 Prabhas said that he is a huge fan of Raveena Tandon and to his remark host Manish paul added the comment that many girls are fan of Prabhas but Prabhas is a fan of Raveena, after that when the Baahubali was asked to dance, he showed his spontaneity and jumped on the floor showing his grooves on Salman Khan’s movie Kick’s song Jumme ki Raat with Raveena Tandon and did the hook step of Salman in the show and showed the audience that how cute he is.

Prabhas was afterward joined by his co-star Shraddha Kapoor and the other judge Ahmed Khan, all of them hit the flor on the Hrithik Roshan’s track Ik Pal Ka Jeena from the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

The episode has not been aired yet but everyone is eagerly waiting for it so that they can see Prabhas doing that cute dance with Raveena.

Saaho is all set to hit theaters on August 30, the movie is starring Neil Nitin Mukesh as the villain and other actors like Jackie Shroff and Chunky Pandey who are playing the major roles in the film. This movie is going to release in three different languages Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil.

