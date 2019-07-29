Saaho: Actor Prabhas recently unveils the poster of his second song Enni Soni from the film Saaho. Within a couple of minutes, the video got more than 1,89,312 likes and thousands of love comments by the fans.

Saaho: Prabhas the dapper of Tollywood and Bollywood recently unveiled the poster of his second song Enni Soni from the film Saaho, In the still, the Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas were totally nailing the poster and looks madly in love with each other, their chemistry looks perfect as it is needed for the Script of Saaho.

In the poster, Shraddha can be seen donning a tomatoey red long gown while Prabhas looks dashing in a white coat, however, the background seemed to be shot somewhere Switzerland. Al together the poster of the second song Enni Soni is a big hit on social media. Within a couple of hours, the poster got 1,89,312 likes and their fans couldn’t stop gushing over it and filled the comment section with love and praises. It’s a good way of spreading happiness and love between there fans, the actor truly knows the art of glueing the fans.

Sahoo is an action thriller film helmed by Sujeeth, and recently the makers shared the teaser of the film and as it was posted it stormed the internet and got 80 Million Views on YouTube. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on August 30, 2019, with 4 different languages Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

On the professional front, apart from Saaho Prabhas is featured in some big-budget films like Billa 2 and Jaan. The star is always known for his wise decisions when it comes to choosing the scripts like earlier he chooses Baahubali: The Beginning which became the massive hit film in 2015 and follows up by 2017 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. No doubt the dapper has carved his own space in Bollywood as well as Tollywood. The actor seems to be not so active on social media but still, he tries to share new updates from his movie.

