Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho will hit the box office screens on August 30. While promoting their film, the actors revealed minute details about the movie avoiding giving spoilers. Shraddha, Prabhas and Neil Nitin Mukesh were seen at The Kapil Sharma Show.

Saaho: The much-anticipated film Saaho featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas is all set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series, the action thriller marks Shraddha’s debut in South Indian cinema. Makers of the film have spent Rs 350 crore on the big-budget film. The movie also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi among others.

Actors of the film are busy promoting their upcoming film and recently Prabhas, Shraddha and Neil were seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. On the show, Baahubali actor Prabhas revealed the title of the movie and the total amount spent on the film. He said, Saaho means Jai Ho and after hearing this the audience started chanting the same brining a smile on his face.

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma tried to interrogate Neil about his role and asked him about his character but Prabhas told him no details a be revealed and no spoilers will be given to the audience, they will have to wait till they with the movie.

Fans have high expectations from the film after watching Baahubali and Saaho’s trailer. They are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the silver screens, The action drama has been made in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Bollywood actor Jaqueline Fernandez will be seen romancing with Prabhas in a song from the movie called Bad Boy. On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in Baahubali series opposite Anushka Shetty. On the other hand, after Saaho Shraddha will be seen in Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore slated to release on September 6, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App