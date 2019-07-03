After the wrap up in Europe, the cast of Saaho is presently shooting in Austria. Prabhas shared a behind the scenes picture with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor on his Instagram handle. The picture had a snow-capped mountain in the background and was loved by all.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, Saaho is in the headlines since day 1 of the shoot. Be it the action moves or the sizzling hot romance, the film is setting the internet on fire. After the wrap up of the shoot in Europe, Shraddha shared pictures with his team.

Now, the cast of Saaho is shooting romantic scenes in Austria. This time Prabhas shared a picture from the shoot on the Instagram handle. In the picture, he was spotted in his shooting clothes, while his co-star Shraddha adorned herself with a blue shirt. The cast could be spotted around the two. As per the demand of shooting, Prabhas wore a white t-shirt with a grey blazer and tattered jeans. The snow-clad white mountains in the background are engrossing.

Prabhas mentioned in the post that shooting in Innsbruck and Triol region of Austria was one of the most incredibly awesome experiences he has ever had.

In an earlier interview, the director of the film, Sujeeth praised Kapoor saying she is perfect for the role of a cop in the film.

The film is helmed by Sujeeth and is slated to hit the silver screen on this Independence Day i.e. August 15, 2019. Shraddha will essay her role as a cop in the film and she feels honoured to take up this role. Besides the lead characters, the cast of the film also includes Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma, and Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is being shot in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu simultaneously.

