Saaho: Ahead of its much-anticipated release on August 30, the makers of the upcoming film Saaho are leaving no stone unturned to raise excitement for the film. The latest poster of Saaho featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor will remind you of Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai's photoshoot with a fashion magazine.

Saaho: Loaded with action-packed sequences, sizzling chemistry between lead actors, a promising star cast and a grand scale, Saaho is one of the biggest releases of the year. From the moment go, Saaho has been making all the right buzz raising the excitement bar to an all-time high. Be it a pre-launch event, promotions, peppy songs to eye-catching posters, the makers of the film have been leaving no stone unturned to peg Saaho as a must-watch.

Ahead of its trailer launch, a new poster of Saaho featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor was released in which they can be seen striking a steamy pose. As they face the camera while embracing each other, Shraddha and Prabhas are promising an intense yet passionate love story. Garnering more than a million likes on social media, the poster is an instant hit among the fans.

However, it is also likely to give you Deja Vu. Looking at the poster, one is taken down the memory lane to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil promotions. In one of the photos from 2016 Filmfare photoshoot, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai can be seen raising the hotness meter with their scintillating chemistry. Just like in the Saaho poster, Aishwarya can be also seen sitting on Ranbir’s lap while facing the camera.

Take a look at both of the photos here:

Shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously, Saaho has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore. Directed by Sujeeth, the film is bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T-Series. Slated for a theatrical release on August 30, the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma and many more.

