Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for the much-awaited action thriller Saaho. As per the recent reports, Prabhas will become the first Tollywood actor to take home the profits of Saaho. Read the entire details here–

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Saaho. The action thriller film is among the highly anticipated films that also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Supreeth, Mandira Bedi and Aditya Srivastava in supporting roles. Earlier the film was supposed to hit the silver screens on August 15 with John Abraham’s Batla House and Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal, but the makers later postponed the release date to August 30.

As per the recent buzz, Prabhas will become the first Tollywood actor who will take home the profits of his film Saaho. Further, the reports reveal that the actor will let go of his upfront fees and for equal exchange will demand a profit percentage. A source close to the makers revealed that Prabhas soon realised that if he wants to make Saaho achievable, he will have to let go of his regular fee for the film.

Reports also reveal that now Prabhas will take home 50-60 per cent of profits along with the upfront fee. Talking about the film, the entire cast of the film is much excited and are leaving no stone unturned for the film.

Talking in detail, the film features an eight-minute action sequence that cost Rs 70 crore to the makers. Reports suggest that this scene is the most expensive sequence shot in the entire history of Indian cinema. Moreover, the makers also invited many Hollywood directors like Kenny Bates for shooting action rich sequences.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Remo D Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan. The dance drama is the sequel of 2015 film ABCD 2 and also features Shakti Mohan, Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Sonam Bajwa and Punit Pathak in supporting roles.

