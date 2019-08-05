Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for the most expensive film Saaho. The film is directed Sujeeth and will hit the silver screens on August 30. Recently, the makers revealed the second track from the film Enni Soni which has garnered 26 million views on the Internet, Watch the song here–

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are currently all excited for their upcoming action film Saaho. Both the lead stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film which will hit the silver screens on August 30. Helmed by Sujeeth, the film is among the most expensive films, shot in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil and is produced on the budget of Rs 300 crore. Moreover, the film also marks Shraddha Kapoor’s debut in South and Prabhas’s debut in Hindi cinemas.

The makers of Saaho are leaving no chance of promoting the film and recently released the second track titled Enni Soni. The track is a love song where the lead stars Shraddha and Prabhas can be seen romancing with each other at exotic locations. The song is sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar. In the song, Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning dressed in various colourful attires, meanwhile, Prabhas is looking dapper dressed in jackets and denim.

It has just been 3 days since the song released and it has created a buzz in the industry. It seems that the audience loved the romantic number as it has garnered 26 million views in just 3 days on YouTube.

Some hours back, the makers of the film revealed the first look of Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh from the film. Dressed in a denim shirt and jacket, the actor looked intense as Jai. As per reports, Neil will play a negative role in the film with Mandira Bedi. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the screens on August 15 with films like Mission Mangal and Batla House, due to excessive work of VFX, the makers postponed the release date to August 30.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in rom-com film Chhichhore with Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is among the much-awaited films which will hit the screens on September 6.

