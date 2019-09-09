Baahubali fame Prabhas’s recent movie Saaho, which is said to be one of the biggest movies of this year, has earned Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office. The movie, which also stars Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, has been performing exceptionally well at both the domestic as well as the international box office and has earned Rs 400 crore in 10 days of its release.

The film, which was released on August 30, opened to negative reviews by film critics as well as audience but all thanks to the hype and Prabhas’s stardom, the movie has managed to have a successful run at the box office in the past 10 days.

Prabhas’s previous movie Baahubali: The Conclusion was one of the biggest box office hits in the history of Indian television and now Saaho is also matching to the expectations, at least at the box office. Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role has been helmed by Sujeeth.

The movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Mahesh Manjrekar in key roles. Saaho, which had high expectations, unfortunately, opened to negative reviews and film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film unbearable and gave it 1.5 stars.

Even with other Bollywood releases like Chichore, Saaho has refused to slow down at the box office. Made on the whopping budget of Rs 350 crore, Saaho has managed to run successfully at the box office despite bad and negative reviews.

Saaho also marked the Telugu debut of Bollywood stunner Shraddha Kapoor and the Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Prabhas. The movie has been directed by ace filmmaker Sujeeth and has been backed by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and UV Creations.

