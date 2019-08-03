Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are all set for their much-anticipated film Saaho, which is directed by Sujeeth and will hit the screens on August 30. As per the recent buzz, the distribution rights of the film has been acquired by filmmaker B Unnikrishnan in Kerala.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Saaho. The action-thriller is among the highly anticipated films which is all set to release on August 30. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the screens on August 15 with other films like Batla House and Mission Mangal, but due to additional work of VFX, the makers postponed the release date. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Supreeth, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma and Prakash Belavadi in supporting roles.

As per recent reports, filmmaker B Unnikrishnan has acquired the rights of the film and will distribute the much-awaited film in Kerala. The film is among the most expensive films that is produced on the budget of Rs 300 crore. Recently, the director revealed the news on Twitter and announced that Saaho will be distributed by his firm– RD Illuminations. Moreover, soon Prabhas will be in Kerala to promote the film.

To incite the audience, the makers have already released two songs, Psycho Saiyaan which has garnered 53 million views in three weeks, meanwhile, the recent track Enni Soni, which has garnered 18 million views in just 24 hours.

Saaho, the most expensive film from the south, is distributed in Kerala by my firm, RD Illuminations. It comes to you on 30th of August. Its action sequences are just mind-boggling. Prabhas will be in Kerala soon for promotions. — B Unnikrishnan (@unnikrishnanb) August 2, 2019

Moreover, Prabhas has also agreed upon to take home the profit of the film. As per reports, the hardworking actor has let go his upfront fees and in return demand profit percentage of the expensive film. On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Remo D Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D which is the remake of 2015 film ABCD 2.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will also appear with Bollywood action king Tiger Shroff in their upcoming film Baaghi 2. Moreover, Sharddha Kapoor will also feature with Sushant Singh Rajput in the rom-com film Chhichhore.

