The release date of Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer Saahu has been changed from August 15 to August 30 by the filmmakers of the film. The change in the release date has affected the release dates of other Tamil/Telugu films including Gang Leader.

Filmmakers have changed the release date of the upcoming action-adventure Saaho, which was slated to release on August 15 earlier. The date of release has now been changed to August 30. Producers of Saahu asserted that they want to deliver a meaningful film and can’t afford to compromise on content and quality because of the incorrect release date.

Another reason for shifting the date from August 15 to August 30 would be Sharwanand’s Ranarangam and Adivi Sesh’s Evaru, which are set to hit the box office on the same date as Saahu which is Independence Day. The change in the release date of Saahu has resulted in a few changes in the release dates of Telugu Films. Another film, Gang Leader which was set to hit the box office on August 30 might change its release date now because Saahu is a bigger film as compared to Gang Leader.

According to sources, makers of both films met personally and discussed the same. Nani starrer Gang Leader will change its date from August 30 to September 13. Nani will be announcing the changes in the new release date soon. The change in dates was important according to the filmmakers as they may have gone through huge losses.

Saahu is an action thriller featuring Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor alongside Prabhas. It is directed by Sujeeth and will be Shraddha’s first Tamil film. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House Encounter are also slated to release on August 15.

