Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are currently shooting for their upcoming film Saaho on the Austrian Alps. Reports are rife that the duo along with their team got stranded on the Austrian Alps after their cable car came to a halt. The cable car stopped at an altitude of 1,386 metres due to rain.

Ahead of its release, Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is making all the right buzz with its action-packed teasers and intriguing posters. As the makers of the film wrap up the last leg of Saaho in Austrian Alps, an interesting news has come from the sets of the film. Latest reports say that Prabhas and Shraddha along with other co-stars recently got stranded in a cable car for about half n hour after wrapping up a sequence.

A source close to the film unit told an entertainment portal that the team of Saaho got stranded in a cable car after it started raining. As a result, the cable car came to a halt at an altitude of 1,368 metres. Since everyone was scared, Prabhas explained to everyone as the cable car would soon start working. After half-n-hour, the rain came to a halt and the cable car started moving downwards.

Shraddha Kapoor also shared a photo from the Austrian Alps on her official Instagram account. In the photo, the actor can be seen sitting in front of her vanity while one can see the beautiful Alps through the window. While sharing the photo with her fans, the actor wrote ‘Up above the world so high’.

Helmed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of UV Creations and T-Series, Saaho also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar among many others. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Independence Day, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App