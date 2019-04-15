Saaho: A latest photo of Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas from the sets of Saaho has leaked on social media. The photo is going viral on social media platforms. Saaho is one of the most-awaited films of 2019 and will hit the silver screens on August 15. Along with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey and Jackie Shroff.

Saaho: When Tollywood meets Bollywood, sparks are sure to fly. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Saaho is one of the most awaited films of the year and is making all the right buzz ever since the film has been announced. From the first poster to the two teasers released by the filmmakers on lead actors’ birthdays, Saaho has been making the right moves that makes it a potential blockbuster. Amid reports that Prabhas and Shraddha have shot for a romantic song for Saaho, a still from the sets has leaked on social media.

In the photo that is going viral on social media, the lead actors can be seen admiring each other while they look deep into each other’s eyes against a blue backdrop. In the photo, Shraddha looks stunning in a pink crop top paired with matching skirt and glowing makeup. Prabhas, on the other hand, is looking dapper in a white shirt paired with white pants. With this, Prabhas is also making headlines for joining Instagram. Without making a single post, Prabhas has managed to garner more than 7 lakh followers.

Directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by Vamsi, Pramod and Vikram under the banner of UV Creations, Prabhas also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on Independence Day, i.e August 15. Speaking about the film, Prabhas had earlier said that Saaho is an action-thriller. He feels that teh audience likes to see him in an action avatar so the audience might like Saaho.

Prabhas was last seen in the blockbuster films Baahubali; The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the films created history at the box office. He is yet to announce his upcoming films. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in the film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, will also be seen in upcoming films like Street Dancer and Chhichhore.

