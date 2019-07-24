Saaho: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

Saaho touted to be the biggest action movie of all times in India, we already know there are tons of different kinds of action sequences in the movie but did you know all of them have been directed by a different action director to avoid repetition and similarities in the sequences?

Since the trailer release, the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has been the talk of the town for it’s high octane stunts and there’s everything in the movie that you could possibly imagine- from a chase sequence along with some good old fashioned hand-to-hand combat, multiple fight sequences indoor and outdoor and to top it all of, a full-blown action sequence with a war-like magnitude.

With a power punch like that loaded with new action sequences with every frame, Saaho sure is the movie to look out for! While Prabhas looks every bit of a fierce heartthrob, Shraddha is also killing it with her oomph factor.

Saaho is one of the biggest films which has been made on a massive scale, starring Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal. Paired with Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others- all the more reasons why the delay does deter the spirit of the audience who are looking forward to the release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App