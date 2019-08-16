Saaho: Bahubali fame Prabhas is now a popular name in the Indian film industry, he is a Tollywood actor who made his presence worldwide with the film Bahubali and sequel of Bahubali, Bahubali 2: The Conclusion. Here actor speaks about the success of the film and tells about the delay of Saaho.

Saaho: The actor Prabhas featured in Bahubali that makes a great change in his life. Bahubali was a big hit and the makers get up to 1080 crore and Bahubali 2 was another success. This creates the history in Tollywood industry, and even mark the records in Bollywood. For one more time the actor Prabhas is going to perform after two years, he will be seen in SS Rajmouli’s Saaho opposite to Shraddha Kapoor.

The actor shares the reason behind the delay of Saaho, he reveals that it has been two years since everyone is working hard, particularly the director has spent 3 years. He added that if we released the film exactly after the success of Bahubali it must be the phenomenal success too, but the motive is to serve quality without compromising on money and time. He tells that the involvement of the producer Bhushan Kumar made the film better and bigger. The team is ready to wait for more 15 days if it drops down the chances of failure to 0 per cent.

He opens up on his relationships with Anushka Shetty, he said that they are just good friends and not being spotted for 2 years that simplifies that nothing is happening in between them. The actor was dragged into the rumours since long but now he clarifies everything. The actor also admitted that he was busy with Saaho since long and didn’t get too much time for his personal life.

Saaho is a mega-budget film, that encounters in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas also featuring Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar, Murli Sharma, Tinnu Anand, Prakesh Belwadi, Aditya Shrivastav and many more.

